(DAILY MAIL) United Airlines faces fresh controversy today after a ‘fit and healthy’ giant rabbit expected to become the world’s biggest died suddenly on one of its planes.

Simon, a ten-month-old 3ft continental giant rabbit expected to weigh more than 2st 5lbs when fully grown, was bought by a mystery US celebrity buyer who paid more than £2,000 to fly him from Heathrow to Chicago.

Had he lived Simon was expected to outgrow the world’s biggest rabbit – his 4ft 4in father Darius.