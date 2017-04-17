Glenn Beck, the Blaze countersue Tomi Lahren

(DAILYCALLER) — Glenn Beck and The Blaze are countersuing Tomi Lahren, according to court documents filed on Monday and obtained by legal website LawNewz.com.

The countersuit, which claims that The Blaze is still paying Lahren, asks the court to prohibit Lahren from “making any public appearances without TheBlaze’s prior approval,” from publicly commenting about The Blaze and from “disparaging, criticizing, ridiculing, or making any negative comments about TheBlaze, Beck, or any of its or his employees or family members, or anyone else known by Lahren to be a friend or other associate of Beck.”

Lahren previously sued Beck and The Blaze for wrongful termination, a charge the countersuits rejects.