(Time) A North Carolina Republican lawmaker is under fire after comparing Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler in a Facebook comment.

Larry Pitmann, a representative in the North Carolina General Assembly, said Lincoln was the “same sort of tyrant as” the Nazi dictator, who was responsible for the deaths of millions.

Pittman, was responding to comments on Facebook criticizing him for introducing a bill in the North Carolina legislature that would render the Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage inapplicable in his state.