(STAR-TELEGRAM) FORT WORTH A Haltom City woman accused of delaying treatment for her 2-year-old grandson after he was burned by scalding water last year has pleaded guilty to murder in the boy’s death.

Patricia Annette Flores, 44, chose to have a jury sentence her, and the punishment phase began Tuesday, said Sam Jordan, spokeswoman for the Tarrant County district attorney’s office.

Flores pleaded guilty Monday.