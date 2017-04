(Breitbart) Gun-controlled Chicago already has yielded more than 1,000 shooting victims as of April 27 of this year alone.

The pace of shootings shows Chicago is on track to have another year of nearly 4,400 shooting victims, which is the number of victims the city witnessed last year.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the violence on April 25 was so bad that “two people were killed and five others were wounded over a single hour.” That hour was indicative of the kind of violence that has been erupting in Chicago throughout 2017.