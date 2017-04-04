Guys, a good night's sleep may save your life

(HEALTHDAY NEWS) — Adequate sleep isn’t a luxury; it’s essential. And for men, it might even mean the difference between life and death, a preliminary study suggests.

Researchers found that men younger than 65 who slept just three to five hours a night were 55 percent more likely to develop fatal prostate cancer than those who got the recommended seven hours of shuteye nightly.

And, six hours of sleep a night was linked to a 29 percent higher risk of prostate cancer death compared to seven hours.

“If confirmed in other studies, these findings would contribute to evidence suggesting the importance of obtaining adequate sleep for better health,” said lead study author Susan Gapstur, vice president of epidemiology at the American Cancer Society.