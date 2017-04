(THE HILL) Fox News host Sean Hannity late Monday blasted “liberal fascists” who he said are attempting to “silence” conservative voices.

“I have to start by addressing a well-orchestrated effort by the intolerant left in this country that is designed to silence every conservative voice and by any means necessary,” Hannity said during his monologue.

“Now, I’m speaking out tonight so that you, our audience, will understand what is really happening and what is at stake when it comes to freedom of speech in this country.”