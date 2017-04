(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — “Happy Days” actress Erin Moran, who found fame as Joanie Cunningham in the hit sitcom, has died at age 56.

First responders in Indiana found a woman identified as Erin Marie Moran Fleischmann dead around 4 p.m. Saturday after a 911 call said she was unresponsive, according to a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office statement.

It was not immediately clear how Moran died and an autopsy is pending, police said.