Harvard to erase Puritans from 181-year-old alma mater song

''New musical variant' could be performed as electronic, hip hop, or spoken word music'

(Campus Reform) The Presidential Task Force on Inclusion and Belonging at Harvard will hold a contest inviting the entire Harvard community to revise the last line of their 181-year-old alma mater song, “Fair Harvard”, which reads, “Till the stock of the Puritans die,” because they think, “it’s time for a change.”

The song was already revised in 1998 to make it “more gender-inclusive,” but the last line was left as-is.

Thus, Dr. Danielle S. Allen, the co-chair of Presidential Task Force for Inclusion and Belonging, announced the competition, inviting the Harvard community to revise the lyrics again.

