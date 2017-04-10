Harvard to erase Puritans from 181-year-old alma mater song

(Campus Reform) The Presidential Task Force on Inclusion and Belonging at Harvard will hold a contest inviting the entire Harvard community to revise the last line of their 181-year-old alma mater song, “Fair Harvard”, which reads, “Till the stock of the Puritans die,” because they think, “it’s time for a change.”

The song was already revised in 1998 to make it “more gender-inclusive,” but the last line was left as-is.

“[I]t’s time for a change.” Tweet This

Thus, Dr. Danielle S. Allen, the co-chair of Presidential Task Force for Inclusion and Belonging, announced the competition, inviting the Harvard community to revise the lyrics again.