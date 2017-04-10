Hillary gets surprise scorching over misogyny claim

CNN’s Jake Tapper likely was just doing what CNN and other news folks do on social media: highlight what’s in the headlines. The subject this time was Hillary Clinton and her forthcoming book project.

But when he said “Hillary talks about her pending book & subjects therein: Comey, Putin & misogyny,” he touched a nerve.

Hillary Clinton talks about her pending book & subjects therein: Comey, Putin & misogyny: https://t.co/NLUV2HCmDN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 9, 2017

More than one in fact.

But significantly, one of the responses came from Juanita Broaddrick who has reported that Bill Clinton raped her in 1978.

She was interviewed in 1999 by NBC’s “Dateline” about her allegation, and it all returned during the course of the 2016 presidential election race.

The truth is even worse than you thought. Discover the explosive secret history of Bill and Hillary Clinton in the new blockbuster book, “Hillary the Other Woman,” available right now from Amazon as an e-book, or as an autographed hardcover from the WND Superstore!

In fact, her story made it to the television airwaves at that time, with her statement, “He starts to bite on my top lip and I try to pull away from him.”

The ad:

Her response to Tapper was “In the chapter on misogyny does Hillary discuss her attempts to destroy victims of Bill Clinton?????”

In the chapter on misogyny does Hillary discuss her attempts to destroy victims of Bill Clinton????? https://t.co/Ozdoni5b74 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 9, 2017

Tapper had referred to a Huffington Post item that discussed the “first sit-down interview” with Hillary Clinton, a meeting with Nicholas Kristof of the New York Times.

“Kristof asked Clinton how she felt about the role that misogyny played in the election – especially considering that a majority of white women voters (sic) for President Trump, regardless of his admitted sexual assault, allegations of abuse, and comments he’s made about women.”

Her response: “I’ve thought about it more than once. I don’t know that there is one answer. It is fair to say that certainly misogyny played a role. That just has to be admitted.”

She cited her claim that the 2016 race featured “a very real struggle between what is viewed as change that is welcomed and exciting to so many Americans and change which is worrisome and threatening to so many others.”

She added, “And you layer on the first woman president over all of that change, and some people, women included, had very real problems.”

The report says she blames many for her “shocking” 2016 loss, but it appears not to address the simple fact that voters rejected her, her ideas, her agenda and her plans.

Social media were instantly flooded with negative reaction to Hillary Clinton, her campaign, and her book, with one comment summing it up: “If Dems want to lose again please have Hillary run again. The hubris of this is funny.”

During the campaign last year, Trump took aim at the image of Bill Clinton as merely a “philandering husband,” publicly charging on the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that the former president committed “rape.”

On the same day, Broaddrick described in a WND exclusive sit-down interview in her Arkansas home how the alleged 1978 sexual assault has deeply and permanently scarred her life. Broaddrick also noted that she recently received a phone call from Andrea Mitchell, who was seeking an update on her rape claim.

“Lisa Myers actually warned me about Andrea,” Broaddrick told WND after Mitchell called her claim “discredited.”

Broaddrick was engaged in the election because of Hillary Clinton’s candidacy. She tweeted earlier: “I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73 … it never goes away.”

The truth is even worse than you thought. Discover the explosive secret history of Bill and Hillary Clinton in the new blockbuster book, “Hillary the Other Woman,” available right now from Amazon as an e-book, or as an autographed hardcover from the WND Superstore!

She had explained that her statements were prompted by Hillary Clinton’s claim that victims of sexual assault should be believed.

“Thoroughly disgusting – Hillary’s comments on rape. Shame on you Hillary, shame on you!” she wrote.

Other networks later followed Mitchell’s lead, with ABC’s Tom Llamas calling Broaddrick’s statements “discredited” and Nancy Cordes’ on CBS saying: “They were referring to a trio of women who say Bill Clinton made unwanted sexual advances in 80s and 90s. Mr. Clinton denies it. Two of the cases were plagued by factual discrepancies.”

In 1999, NBC’s Myers, a respected senior investigative correspondent, was so convinced of Broaddrick’s credibility that she interviewed her for the network’s prime-time story.

Indeed, Mitchell’s “discredited” claim clashes directly with Myers, who as recently as 2014 confirmed, “Nothing has come up since that story was reported that in any way undercuts what Juanita Broaddrick said.”

Broaddrick said of Mitchell’s comment: “Nothing has changed from the detailed investigation NBC did into my story in 1999 before airing my Dateline interview with Lisa Myers.”

Broaddrick was speaking to Los Angeles attorney Candice Jackson, who conducted the in-person interview with Broaddrick for WND. Jackson previously authored the acclaimed book “Their Lives: The Women Targeted by the Clinton Machine.”

“And if NBC now thinks my experience has been ‘discredited,'” Broaddrick continued, “why would Andrea Mitchell call me to ask me for any new information about my encounter with Hillary after the assault? And why wouldn’t Andrea Mitchell have written her own news story explaining exactly how I’ve been discredited? Lisa Myers actually warned me about Andrea. Andrea is obviously mad at me for exposing her rudeness and bias when she called me this year. I think being a lapdog for Hillary Clinton discredits Andrea Mitchell and NBC as journalists!”

Here’s how Jackson reported Broaddrick’s comments about her call with Andrea Mitchell in her interview story:

Juanita created a social media firestorm earlier this year by tweeting that she had been “dreading seeing my abuser on TV campaign trail for enabler wife … but his physical appearance reflects ghosts of past are catching up.” One of the many media figures who called her after this tweet was Andrea Mitchell of NBC. Because she’d had a positive experience with Lisa Myers with NBC back in 1999, Andrea Mitchell was one of the few calls Juanita returned in the aftermath of her trending tweets. Andrea Mitchell asked her just one question, listened to her answer, and told Juanita condescendingly, “We’re not going to air anything with you because you have nothing new to add.” Juanita felt bewildered by Andrea Mitchell’s dismissive attitude.

Mitchell’s disparagement of Broaddrick’s rape accusation came in a report of Trump’s “rape” reference.

“Donald Trump used that word unprompted during an interview last night with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, bringing up a discredited and long denied accusation against former President Bill Clinton dating back to 1978 when he was Arkansas attorney general.”

See Mitchell’s comment:

As the Washington Free Beacon pointed out, Mitchell “is correct to say this allegation is ‘long denied,’ but on what basis is she calling it discredited?”

“On the contrary, Broaddrick’s allegation is arguably the most consistent and believable accusation of sexual assault made against Bill Clinton (though not, of course, the only one). For a little perspective here, note that even progressive site Vox says the allegation, ‘has not been definitively refuted.’ Vox also notes that reporter Michael Isikoff’s book contains a reference to a concession by Clinton’s lawyers that he may have had ‘consensual sex’ with Broaddrick.”

Mitchell’s comments on Trump’s “rape” reference came on the heels of a New York Times story on Trump’s treatment of women headlined “Crossing the Line: How Donald Trump Behaved With Women in Private.” Since its publication, the story has been widely condemned by the very women quoted by the Times’ reporters, who say their words were shamelessly twisted to fit the newspaper’s pre-ordained story line.

Here is NBC’s original 1999 “Dateline” segment featuring Lisa Myers interviewing Juanita Broaddrick about her alleged rape by Bill Clinton:

Watch Broaddrick’s interview with Sean Hannity about that moment with Hillary Clinton:

“Their Lives: The Women Targeted by the Clinton Machine” – available at the WND Superstore – is a wake-up call to Americans everywhere to re-evaluate this ruthless power couple and prevent Hillary Clinton from returning to the White House.