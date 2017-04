(BREITBART) — Mere months after coming off her second failed White House run, Hillary Clinton is apparently trying her hand at modeling.

Clinton appeared in a photo Monday on Katy Perry’s Twitter account sporting a pair of pumps the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer says were inspired by the former sec. of state.

“⚡️POWER PUMP⚡️your way over to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% sale❗@HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary,” Perry wrote to her 97 million Twitter followers.