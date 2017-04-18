Hillary's sneaky emailing 'began earlier than thought'

(DAILYCALLER) — Hillary Clinton’s sneaky email server practices began earlier than previously believed, according to a damning new book out Tuesday about the two-time presidential candidate.

In “Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign,” authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes write that in 2008, after losing the Democratic nomination to Barack Obama, then-New York Sen. Clinton “instructed a trusted aide to access the campaign’s server and download the [email] messages sent and received by top staffers.”

The purpose of the project was to expose staffers who Clinton believed were disloyal to her during the campaign, The Wall Street Journal writes in a review of “Shattered,” which relies on more than 100 sources.