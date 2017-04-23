Hollywood's panic and why WND Films is entering the fray

Filmmaker George Escobar, WND Films vice president, was at Los Angeles International Airport recently, returning to his home near Washington, D.C., when he overheard a conversation at a boarding gate.

Waiting passengers weren’t talking about Trump. Or about immigration. Or about terrorism. Or jobs. They were talking about movies. But not about movies they’ve seen or about the latest Hollywood gossip. Instead, they were talking gleefully about how and when to watch movies they’ve heard about. Unwittingly, they were discussing the hottest topic in Hollywood: What to do with the collapsing theatrical release window.

Escobar turned around and walked the perimeter of the boarding area to make sure he wasn’t caught in a wave of movie people arriving from a film industry trade show. No. These people were the ordinary, hard-working class going on vacation or visiting their families.

None of these passengers was using the jargon of Hollywood.

Nevertheless, their conversations centered smack in the middle of Hollywood’s continuing panic, which is the loss of control over the movie-watching consumption habits of their audience.

See the library of George Escobar’s work, at the WND Superstore.

They were talking about what they rented at RedBox, the latest original show from their favorite subscription service such as Netflix, Amazon or Hulu, which theater had the best recliners or the last time they paid for $6 movie tickets instead of today’s $15 seats.

Coincidentally, the 2017 CinemaCom convention, held annually in Las Vegas, had just concluded. The results were being published by all the industry trade publications. CinemaCom is the yearly gathering of theater owners and Hollywood studio executives to decide what movies will be shown and when in theaters across the world. For years there was a safe distance, or a “window of time,” between when a movie was shown in theaters and when it would be available for viewing at home. The greater the time in between, the better for the theatrical exhibition industry.

Their business model was simple: People would see movies in a theater if they couldn’t see them at home for several more weeks or months. If the movie was good (or the moviegoer missed it during the film’s theatrical release), then the moviegoer would likely rent or buy a copy of the movie to see again at home since it was no longer available at the local cinema multiplex. In other words, induce audiences to see the movie on the big screen first, then months later buy the DVD, and eventually stream it online on Netflix or Amazon.

“Those simpler days are over. Even people at the L.A. airport were talking about it,” Escobar said. “That was a revelation to me … that the Hollywood ‘theatrical window collapse’ issue had gone mainstream.”

According to industry reports from Daily Variety and the Hollywood Reporter, there were secret and not-so-secret meetings being held at 2017 CinemaCom between exhibition and studio bosses to finally do something about the tectonic shifts beneath their businesses.

For Escobar, there was another fundamental shift in movie-making that has been largely undetected.

It’s the rise of the Christian homeschooled filmmaker. Since “Passion of the Christ” in 2004 (earning over $600 million in worldwide theatrical box office) blew open the doors for faith films in Hollywood, a steady stream, then a gusher of low-budget and micro-budget Christian films began to flood the market.

Most of these films have failed financially. But the success of the Kendrick Brothers movies (“Facing The Giants,” “Fireproof,” “Courageous” and “War Room”), PureFlix (“God”s Not Dead”), Sony’s Affirm Films (“Heaven is For Real,” “Miracles From Heaven”) was enough to stoke the fires burning in the belly of Christian filmmaking newcomers and keep the doors of Hollywood sufficiently open to let a few more nascent filmmakers come in.

Escobar, representing WND Films, was meeting with two of the top producers in Hollywood at their production offices in Santa Monica, California. Confidentiality prevents Escobar from disclosing the identity of the producers, but they have produced some of the biggest grossing films in recent history.

Now they were meeting with Escobar about the movie version of a soon-to-be-published WND book, “The Missileman,” the remarkable true story of Wallace Clauson, America’s top secret weapon during the Cold War. Working undercover as an IBM salesman, Clauson was actually Einstein’s human calculator and a devout Christian, charged with designing and protecting America’s nuclear missile arsenal, making Clauson a prime target for elimination by Soviet agents. In Hollywood parlance: It’s “Hidden Figures” meets “The Bridge of Spies.”

To this meeting, Escobar brought with him two recent films he had produced: “Every Boy Needs a Hero” and “The Screenwriters.” Respectively, these two films were low-budget and micro-budget productions. What’s remarkable about them is that their production crews were predominantly homeschooled students working under and learning from film professionals.

For the past 10 years, Escobar has been training young people and adults to become filmmakers for Christ under his production company, Advent Film Group, by allowing them to make commercially driven, feature-length films instead of short student films.

Other narrative feature films produced and directed by Escobar include “Come What May,” originally distributed by Provident Films, a unit of Sony, and Oscar nominated “Alone Yet Not Alone,” made for Enthuse Entertainment. Homeschooled students, working under Escobar, have also made several documentaries for WND Films, including “The Isaiah 9:10 Judgment,” “The Rabbi Who Found Messiah,” “Blood Moons” and “Trapped In Hitler’s Hell.”

“‘Every Boy Needs a Hero’ is a very personal story for me,” Escobar confides. “My middle son was struck by a baseball when he was a little boy and ever since then, he’d shied away from playing my favorite game, and a game that his older and younger brother also adored.”

One early spring season Escobar’s youngest son declared: “It’s baseball time! Let’s go play catch, Dad, before the bugs take over the front yard.”

So off they went, father and two sons, playing catch for hours over the next few days. Only the middle son remained behind at the front porch. He didn’t want to play and get hurt again. Escobar and two of his “Escoboys” were having fun pretending to be major league baseball players, pitching against batters at the bottom of the ninth inning of the World Series, or catching incredible pop flies or homers struck by Babe Ruth or Ted Williams.

Unbeknownst to Escobar, his middle son had been watching closely, yearning to join his father. Finally, at the end of the week the middle son came over and said very simply and gently, “Dad, can we play catch?”

“It broke my heart. Made me cry. It still does whenever I think about it,” Escobar shared. “That moment served as the inspiration for ‘Every Boy Needs a Hero,’ and I truly encourage every mom and dad and child to see it.”

WND Films has made special arrangement with Escobar to bring the award-winning movie “Every Boy Needs a Hero” to WND readers.

“It’s a testament to the high quality of movie-making that Christians are now bringing to the market,” according to Joseph Farah, founder, editor and chief executive officer of WND. “More importantly, it’s a movie that matters. It builds up families and strengthens faith.”

Escobar joined WND Films as its vice president in 2013, having come from Discovery Networks as a vice president of product development and from AOL/Time Warner as an executive director of broadband.

After completing a producing fellowship at American Film Institute, Escobar worked in Hollywood for several years before founding Advent Film Group and joining WND. In his four years at WND, Escobar has produced and/or directed nearly a dozen award-winning feature length documentaries under the WND Films banner.

“The Isaiah 9:10 Judgment”

“Disinformation”

“The Last Pope?”

“The Rabbi Who Found Messiah”

“Trapped In Hitlers Hell”

“Blood Moons”

“The Harbinger Man”

“End Times Eyewitness”

“The Global Jesus Revolution”

“God’s Day Timer”

“Shooting Back”

This year, Escobar is charged to bring two books published by WND Books to the big screen. These include the previously mentioned “The Missileman” and another true story, “Trapped In Hitler’s Hell.” It’s about Anita Dittman, a Jewish Christian teenager during the Holocaust who escapes twice from Nazi labor camps as she attempts to rescue her mother at a death camp hundreds of miles away.

“As the winds of change swirl around Hollywood, and many more opportunities are opening up for highly trained Christian filmmakers and investors to get involved, we at WND are stepping up and jumping in with powerful true stories,” Farah announced. “We’ll be publishing a series of stories about this journey. It’s important for our readers to start learning about the true nature of the culture war we face. They must realize that politics is downstream from culture.”

Farah explained further: “Culture influences politics, which the left has understood for a long time. The right, as they did with higher education, sat mostly idly by, with the exception of homeschoolers. The right allowed the left to take over academia, one of the most important aspects of American society, with hardly a fight.”

“What homeschoolers have done for education, we believe they will now do for culture. They are the secret sauce of the new Christian film movement,” Escobar said.

Escobar added, “If the right is serious about reclaiming culture, they must vote with their pocketbooks now because legions of young people are ready and willing to charge up the Hollywood hillside and plant a new flag for redemptive films.”

See the library of George Escobar’s work, at the WND Superstore.