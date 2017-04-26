House Freedom Caucus backs new health-care plan

(WASHINGTON POST) — White House officials and several Republican lawmakers claimed Tuesday they were nearing a deal on health-care legislation with the House Freedom Caucus, with at least three leading figures in the hard-line group ready to support an overhaul after the dramatic collapse of talks last month.

Reps. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and Raúl R. Labrador (R-Idaho) — all leaders of the Freedom Caucus and central figures in the latest discussions — signaled Tuesday they are ready to support a new plan, according to two White House officials who were not authorized to speak publicly. A lawmaker close to the Freedom Caucus later confirmed that those members were close to or ready to support the tweaked bill.

Top members of the House Freedom Caucus would say little on Tuesday night about where they stand on the revised measure. Meadows stated he won’t weigh in publicly until after the Freedom Caucus meets Wednesday night, but praised Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.) — co-chair of the centrist Tuesday Group — and House Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) for their role in trying to reach consensus.