×

Discover David Rives’ “The Heavens Declare the Glory of God” on DVD from the WND SuperStore!

author-image David Rives About | Email | Archive
David Rives is known for his presentation "The Heavens Declare the Glory of God" and as host of TBN's "Creation in the 21st Century." His GPS observatory-class telescope allows David to share his passion for the heavens with others through astro-photography and astronomical events.
rss feed Subscribe to feed

THE HEAVENS DECLARE: How did evolution gain popularity in science?

Exclusive: David Rives notes 'big leap' necessary to push Creator out of the picture ...more

...
Comments
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.