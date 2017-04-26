How to keep domestic product suppliers ... supplying

What is it you look for when you want to purchase a flashlight? One that’s American made? How about one that is relied upon by military personnel, and first responders like firefighters and state troopers? Maybe one that is both light and durable? How about one with enough power to shoot a beam over 200 feet? All of the above?

If all of the above sounds important to you, then you’ll be happy to know that you can get all of these features with the Nighthawk 2D LED flashlight. And they’re available here at the USA Shop for just $34.95.

These American-made flashlights normally retail for as high as $79.99, and the only way to get them for less would be to purchase them in bulk quantities. That is exactly what I have done, and it’s how I’m able to pass on the reduced bulk-quantity price on to you.

The Nighthawk 2D LED flashlight, which requires only two D-cell batteries to generate an incredible 220 lumens of adjustably focused raw white light, comes complete with a police barrel holster, and “Buy American” proudly engraved on the flashlight as well.

No one wants a flashlight that is going to corrode easily, is difficult to carry, or simply just isn’t rugged enough to withstand anything other than ideal environments over a long period of time.

The Nighthawk 2D LED flashlight is made with a knurled design and constructed from anodized aerospace aluminum inside and out for improved resistance to corrosion.

It is water and shock resistant, too, and even features a recessed pushbutton switch that is self-cleaning.

And you won’t easily lose track of your high intensity, 3-watt, “Made in USA” Cree LED flashlight either, since the commercial grade holster with belt clip and hand grip make it easy to hold on to. And since it weighs just over 10 ounces (without the batteries), it’s easy to attach it to your belt using the police barrel holster and not feel weighed down.

Compare the 10-inch long Nighthawk 2D LED flashlight, which requires only two batteries, to similar 12-inch long flashlights that require three batteries and are therefore bulkier and more of a burden to carry.

So if you want a high power, rugged flashlight with all of the above listed features that is lighter to carry than you would expect, you should strongly consider getting one here at the USA Shop. At the bulk price of $34.99 that I’m offering, I only have a set amount in stock, and once they’re gone, they may never be restocked again at that price.

Everyone understands how important it is to help our fellow Americans whose daily job puts them potentially in harm”s way every day. So why not go one step further and patronize the American suppliers that help our American professionals do their jobs both safely and effectively?

We should do what we can to keep American producers and suppliers providing for our police, military personnel, and firefighters from American shores – not foreign shores. If we patronize the products of American producers, we keep them profitable and make it more likely they can afford to keep producing their goods in America where workers often receive higher wages.

So if you’re in the market for a professional quality LED flashlight, I would encourage you to check out the American-made Nighthawk 2D LED flashlight which you can get for a price that would normally get you much less than professional, American-made quality.

