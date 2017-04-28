Huh? New York Times blames Coulter for Berkeley riots

Who is to blame when angry student rioters mob U.S. campuses and shut down free speech?

Why, Ann Coulter and other conservatives who provoke them, of course.

And don’t forget President Donald Trump, who “fans the flames.”

That’s according to the New York Times’ Jeremy W. Peters, who wrote the Thursday article headlined “In Ann Coulter’s speech battle, signs that conservatives are emboldened.”

“Without uttering a word to students at the University of California, Berkeley, Ann Coulter on Wednesday made herself the latest cause célèbre in the rapidly escalating effort by conservatives to fight liberals on what was once the left’s moral high ground over free speech on campus,” Peters reported.

He said conservatives such as Coulter “are eagerly throwing themselves into volatile situations like the one in Berkeley, emboldened by a backlash over what many Americans see as excessive political correctness, a president who has gleefully taken up their fight, and liberals they accuse of trying to censor any idea they disagree with.”

The newspaper also faulted the president: “President Trump’s victory was, to many of his supporters, a defiant uprising against what they saw as a cultural and political elite that told them their values were wrong and their beliefs bigoted. And Mr. Trump, who has routinely used racially charged controversies and social movements like Black Lives Matter to his political benefit, has leapt to their defense, ready to fan the flames.”

Political correctness is just the beginning. The situation on college campuses is worse than you could ever imagine – and America’s future is at stake. Don’t miss the political blockbuster of 2017 – “No Campus For White Men” by Scott Greer

There were at least two arrests Thursday evening at Berkeley at the time of this report – one person for carrying a knife to the protests and another who refused to remove his mask.

Robert B. Reich, a former Labor secretary under President Bill Clinton who is now a professor of public policy at Berkeley, told the Times colleges and universities are playing into conservatives’ hands by shutting down speeches.

“Unfortunately, Berkeley and other universities have played into a narrative that the right would love to advance,” Reich said. “The narrative assumes a cultural plot against the free expression of right-wing views in which academe, mainstream media – every facet of the establishment – is organized against them.”

Reich charged: “That’s a narrative Trump used to get into the White House.”

Peters said Coulter in particular “has a knack for provocation and a history of inviting disruption wherever she speaks.”

Conservatives took to Twitter to express their outrage over the New York Times accusations.

Other Twitter comments included:

“How about if we just taught liberals not to be violent?” – Billy Wryson

“The excluded class should learn its place instead of provoking the closed-minded mobs of status quo with fanciful notions of change. -NYT” – Razor

“We don’t hate your political ideology, we’re just trying to keep you safe.” – David Edward

“Maybe the college needs to make sure the violent people get prosecuted and not back them.” – Randall J. Burgess

Threats of violence are intended victim’s fault because they want to exercise right of free speech? #Censorship”

“Their violence is speech. Our speech is violence. That is how the radical left thinks. There is no middle ground.” – Robert Michaels

“If @AnnCoulter wore a hijab, would the police protect her?” – Kit

“This sounds suspiciously like victim blaming” – DJ

“Bloody hell! One would have thought that it is USSR not USA” – Damjana Finci

“Blame the victim, how very @NYTimes” – Vero Voss

“The Brownshirts don’t like what Americans have to say” – Jim Anderson

When will we stop giving @NYTimes deference it no longer deserves? Relegate it to the left-wing ash heap of history. #MediaBias #AnnCoulter” – Rene Ferran

Peters also cited the case of political scientist Charles Murray, a libertarian scholar who attempted to speak at Middlebury College in Vermont in March. As WND reported, a crowd of hundreds of students assaulted Murray, and a professor accompanying him was taken to the hospital with a neck injury.

More than 450 alumni at the college released a statement before the event declaring Murray’s invitation to speak was “unacceptable and unethical” and “directly endangers members of the community.”

“We hope many of you dissent, and we hope you make that dissent known to whosoever you see fit,” the statement concluded.

The result was both verbal and physical abuse. Protesters turned their backs on Murray and chanted, preventing him from delivering his scheduled address. As an alternative, Murray was led to a different location where he was recorded on a closed-circuit telecast. However, even the recording was interrupted as students slammed chairs, screamed and pulled fire alarms, occasionally shutting down the building’s power.

The Coulter cancellation came just days after left-wing protesters clashed with Trump supporters at a pro-Trump rally in Berkeley. Several people were injured and arrested.

Conservative speaker and former Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos felt the sting of left-wing hysteria in February when students at U.C. Berkeley rioted, apparently with the blessing of left-wing faculty members, and forced the cancellation of his speaking engagement. During the Feb. 2 melee that forced Yiannopoulos to cancel his event, rioters beat up Trump supporters, pepper-sprayed bystanders, looted a Starbucks, smashed bank windows and ATMs, and spray-painted “Kill Trump” on storefronts.