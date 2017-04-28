Trump supporters headline free-speech rally at UC Berkeley

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) THR was on the scene as peaceful protesters gathered in support of the conservative commentator, who was forced to cancel her appearance at UC Berkeley after threats of violence.

Ann Coulter landed in San Francisco at 3 p.m. Thursday, despite her UC Berkeley appearance being canceled, and discovered through texts from allies at the campus that her fans vastly outnumbered those who showed up to protest her.

“Ten-to-one,” Coulter said as she exited the plane after arriving in San Francisco. “Who has a better idea of what it’s going to be like than the person who’s going there as opposed to the moron sitting in Washington? Please call and get a comment from the p—— at [Young Americas Foundation]. I knew it.”