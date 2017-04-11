Hungary prez signs law that may oust Soros college

(REUTERS) — Hungary’s president on Monday signed new legislation on foreign universities that could force out a top international school founded by U.S. financier George Soros, despite large protests against the move by the nationalist government.

Tens of thousands of Hungarians rallied on Sunday in one of the biggest demonstrations against Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s seven-year-old rule, denouncing a law that critics and opposition parties say targets the Central European University (CEU) set up by Soros, a global campaigner for liberal “open society”.

More than 500 leading international academics, including 17 Nobel Laureates, have also come out in support of CEU, founded in Budapest in 1991 after the collapse of communism, saying it was one of the pre-eminent centers of thought in Hungary.