Illegal immigrant border crossings decline by 93%

(Daily Wire) A new report shows that the number of illegal immigrants caught crossing the border has dropped by a stunning 93 percent since December.

According to new numbers provided by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), around 16,000 people were apprehended illegally crossing the border in December, but only a little more than 1,100 were caught in March.

DHS is crediting President Donald Trump’s harsher immigration policies as the primary cause of the significant slow-down in illegal crossings. However, Reuters points to the “threat of new policies” that may be implemented in the future as the main factor for the decline in illegal border crossings; mainly the possibility that mothers could be separated from their children: