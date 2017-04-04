In Trump, Israeli settlers see message from God

(HUFFINGTONPOST) — OTNIEL, West Bank — When Rabbi Yehuda Glick received an invitation to attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump, he was shocked. He had never attended such a historic event.

It wasn’t just a first for Glick. Trump’s inauguration marked the first time an American president invited a member of Israel’s parliament or a resident of an Israeli settlement to his swearing-in. Glick is both.

Glick described the experience as a deeply religious one in an interview at his home in the West Bank settlement of Otniel, which overlooks the lush green hills surrounding the biblical town of Hebron.