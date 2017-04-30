Intelligent design by the numbers

A friend of mine, Richard Corbeil, a journalist who writes for the Apopka Chief in Florida, wrote a column a while back that I found fascinating – so much so that I thought I would pass it along to you.

I wrote a column containing undeniable evidence that “Intelligent Design” by God is the only answer to humanity’s creation. Six years later, additional miraculous, undeniable facts were added in a second article. Once more, the numbers indisputably add up to a loving God who creates man in His own image. It never ceases to amaze me how much evidence has proven that Jesus was God’s “only begotten Son” and is interlocked – by indisputable and infinite facts – with everything in the universe, including mankind.

According to systems in Greek headed by Gematria letter numbering, zeros are dropped from the totals. Keep this in mind as we progress and show how “3,168” is connected to all creation.

Beginning with the uniqueness of Greek and Hebrew letters also being numbers, the name of the Lord Jesus Christ in Greek numbers is: Lord (800) Jesus (888) Christ (1,480).

The total? 3,168 (with eight being the number of the new beginning).

To start, the names of Jacob’s 12 sons are numbered: Asher (501), Benjamin (152), Dan (55), Gad (8), Issachar (830), Joseph (130), Judah (30), Levi (46), Naphtali (570), Reuben (259), Simeon (466) and Zebulon (93).

The total? 3,168

So, continuing, it is a fact that 60 miles is the distance from the earth to the end of our atmosphere and the beginning of space. This is 316,800 feet; dropping the zeros (per gematria) gives you 3,168 – the name of the Lord Jesus Christ again, and the air we breathe:

“He gives to all life, and breath, and all things” (Acts 17:25). Every time you breathe, you breathe Jesus. “And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the earth and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul” (Genesis 2:7).

Although it can fluctuate slightly, the average brain weighs in at 3.168 pounds.

“For who hath known the mind of the Lord, that he may instruct him? But we have the mind of Christ” (I Corinthians 2:18).

The brain contains more than 100 billion cells and receives more than 100 million signals from every part of the body every second. If you learned something new every single second, it would take three million years to exhaust your brain’s capacity.

Your brain allows your finger to feel vibrations of 0.0008 of an inch and to see 10 million color combinations. And the 100 million neurons that operate your brain can concentrate enough electricity to light a bulb.

Jesus was born in a cattle shed in the village of Bethlehem. Why Bethlehem? Why not the capital city of Jerusalem? The answer is simple, yet amazing:

Look on a map of the Middle East and you will find that Bethlehem rests on the latitude of 31.68’N. The Lord Jesus Christ – whose number 3,168 – is planted in the universe, came on earth and was born precisely on His number: 31.68’N latitude.

Now, can anyone tell me how the atheists, agnostics and those of any other beliefs can deny the Lord Jesus Christ – 3,168 – as “… the most high above all the earth” (Psalm 83:18).

In 1859, when Darwin came up with his theory of evolution, the science of the human body was first-grade addition compared to advanced calculus. In plain English, what they knew about the functions and makeup of the human brain was absolutely nothing, nada, nyet.

And, believing it could rise out of primeval ooze from a single cell … to a monkey … to an ape … to a man with a brain is much more than a joke. It was, as Shakespeare would write, “A Comedy of Errors” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” “Much Ado about Nothing” – take your pick.