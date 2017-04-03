IRS chief who dodged impeachment remains under Trump

'If we saw more pressure from Congress, I think Koskinen would be gone'

(DAILY SIGNAL) In the heart of tax season, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner John Koskinen will address the National Press Club next Wednesday even as many members of Congress question why someone who dodged impeachment during the Obama administration continues to be the face of the tax collecting agency under President Donald Trump.

