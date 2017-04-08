Is FBI now a glorified goon squad?

By Perry Hicks

Thanks to the bombshell dropped by Fix News correspondents Catherine Herridge and Pamela K. Brown, we now know why former House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., rushed to the White House to appraise the president. Classified files only Nunes and ranking member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., have seen indicate that the surveilled individuals were subject to such high definition scrutiny that their everyday lives were detailed. Fox quotes Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., as characterizing the reports as something one would expect from a private investigator working a divorce case.

These revelations bring into question the veracity of FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers. Both stated to the House Intel Committee that “We have no information to support those (the president’s) tweets.”

At minimum, their denials appear to be no better than lies of omission. In order to collect that kind of detail on a good number of individuals, considerable manpower (and therefore money) must be expended. Comey admitted to the committee that the FBI had been investigating allegations of Russian election interference since last July – the very month following then Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s infamous tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton.

In that meeting, Lynch claims she and Clinton only discussed personal matters, such as grandchildren and golf, and not Hillary’s 30,000 emails missing from her private and wholly unprotected email server – the very server she sought to hide from FOIA requests and on which she conducted classified government business.

Lynch’s denials of collusion are laughable. Both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have associations, if not histories, of conducting just this kind of skullduggery.

Recall how Obama’s 2004 U.S. Senate opponent, Republican Jack Ryan, had his divorce records unsealed despite his and wife Jeri’s objections.

While it was the media that petitioned to have those court records opened, it was Barack who richly benefited from the unsealing. It was also Barack that was the petitioning publications preferred candidate.

However, we must also remember that Obama’s chief adviser, David Axlerod, had formerly been a political analyst for the Chicago Tribune.

Destroying one’s opponents isn’t called “the Chicago way” for nothing.

Then, there is Hillary’s record of employing private investigators to crush her husband’s paramours and victims.

Such despicable and clearly third-world behavior can be expected from such proxies as a goon squad of private investigators, but from America’s national security apparatus? The FBI?

In order for the public to have any confidence in an “independent” investigation into the conduct of Susan Rice, Loretta Lynch and even the FBI itself – one that ironically will have to be conducted by FBI agents – James Comey must be fired and a new, untainted director appointed.

President Trump should also put NSA Director Mike Rogers on the hot seat and demand answers as to why he made untruthful claims to Congress. As a newcomer, perhaps he was misled by Deep State loyalists. Perhaps not.

Nevertheless, the trail from the unmaskers and leakers must be followed back to those who ordered the surveillance of American citizens purely for political purposes. Those guilty of committing these felonies must be pursued and ultimately brought to justice.

Perry Hicks is a retired private instigator. His investigative career began in Mississippi with the old Gulfport Star Journal, breaking stories on the infamous Sherry Double Murder.