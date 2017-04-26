Is there a serial killer of transgenders on the loose?

Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner says murders of transgenders should be prosecuted as “hate crimes,” suggesting eight or nine reportedly killed this year were victimized because of their sex changes.

As I was listening to his-her conversation with Tucker Carlson on Fox New Monday night, I took a few minutes to research this claim.

What did I find?

One of the most recent of those murders was the case of Alphonza Watson in Baltimore. I’ve read the news stories, including those in news agencies that are clearly sympathetic to transgenders and the LGBT agenda. There’s absolutely no evidence to suggest the murder had anything to do the 38-year-old’s sexual identity.

Zip. Zero. Zilch. Nada.

There is no suspect, but police believe the motive for the March attack was robbery. Police said the last transgender murder in Baltimore took place Sept. 16 last year. No suspect has been identified in that crime either, but police again believe the motive in that case was robbery.

The stories also mentioned that transgender sex workers in Baltimore, and presumably elsewhere, have repeatedly been targeted for violence. I wouldn’t doubt it. Nationally, the homicide rate for female prostitutes – transgender or not – is the highest among any occupation.

Watson was arrested for prostitution in the city four times between 2006 and 2016 and found guilty once. Police are still investigating the possibility of whether prostitution played a role in the murder.

So let’s move on and look at the other cases.

Ciara McElveen, 25, was stabbed to death in New Orleans Feb. 27. She was the second transgender woman murdered in the city during a three-day period. The other was Chyna Gibson, who performed as a transgender performer under the stage name “Chyna Doll Duprees,” shot dead days earlier. Police see no other connection between the two murders.

Then there’s the case of Chayviss “Chay” Reed, 28, found fatally shot in Miami earlier this month. Still no suspect or motive.

The very first transgender murder victim of 2017 was 41-year-old Mesha Caldwell in Canton. Mississippi. Once again, no suspect, no motive. Nevertheless, news reporters covering the case have frequently asked police if they were going to prosecute the case as a hate crime. How can you prosecute a “hate crime” without a suspect or a motive? There are two common denominators in the nine transgender murders – all the victims were black, and there’s no evidence in any of them that suggest they were murdered because they were transgenders.

In the case of Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, no one is even sure when the 28-year-old member of the Oglala Lakota tribe was killed, let alone who might have committed the murder or why. They’re not even 100 percent certain she was murdered, according to some reports.

Then there’s JoJo Striker, 23, found dead in a garage in Toledo, Ohio, Feb. 8 with a single gunshot wound to the torso. Police do not have a suspect or motive.

Jaquarrius Holland (Brown), 18, was shot in the head in Monroe, Louisiana, on Feb. 19. No suspect, no motive.

KeKe Collier, 24, also known as Tiara Richmond, was shot multiple times while sitting in a car with a man in Chicago Feb. 21. No suspect, no motive.

You get the picture?

Jenner and the LGBT crowd are screaming mad because Attorney General Jeff Sessions won’t agree to prosecute these murders as “hate crimes” when there are no suspects and no suggestion or evidence any of the victims were killed by people who hate transgenders.

This is not even a rational idea. But, then again, honestly, I don’t think it’s rational to choose to mutilate oneself sexually, either.

Get Joseph Farah’s new book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age,” and learn about the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith and your future in God’s Kingdom

Media wishing to interview Joseph Farah, please contact media@wnd.com.

