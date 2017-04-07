ISIS confirms death of FBI 'Most Wanted Terrorist'

(Foreign Desk News) An American college graduate said to be a recruiter and key operative in ISIS’ media operations and who was wanted by the FBI was killed in a coalition airstrike in January, the Islamic State confirmed.

Ahmad Abousamra, 36, a French-born dual U.S.-Syrian citizen has been wanted by the FBI since 2013 over conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and conspiracy to kill U.S. soldiers overseas.

The terror group claims Abousama was killed in a coalition airstrike in Syria earlier this year, as he is eulogized in the latest edition of Islamic State’s propaganda magazine “Rumiyah,” in a piece entitled, “Among the Believers Are Men.”