ISIS hangs civilian bodies from electrical poles in Mosul

(International Business Times) As the Islamic State group fights to defend Mosul, its last remaining stronghold in Iraq, it has massacred civilians fleeing the city and hung their bodies from electrical poles, the Kurdish Security Council said Friday.

According to the Council, the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, killed 140 civilians who were fleeing the besieged city and hung their bodies on electrical poles in the neighborhoods of Eslah Zirai and Tanak on Monday and Tuesday. Some other bodies were taken to the frontline, the Council said in a series of tweets. The reports have not been independently confirmed.