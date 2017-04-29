ISIS, refugees, Christian persecution? Chilling prophecy in today's headlines

Prophecy is leaping off the pages of today’s headlines!

The return of Israel.

Increased turmoil in the Middle East.

The rise of ISIS.

China and Russia’s presence in the Fertile Crescent.

The exponentially increasing technological explosion.

The “Trojan Horse” refugee crisis.

America’s collapsing borders.

The rise of the Sodom and Gomorrah spirit.

The targeting of Christians around the world and particularly in the Middle East and the United States.

These are just a few prophetic fulfillments occurring in our day and pointing to significant biblical times to come. The Bible is 100 percent accurate in regard to the ancient prophecies, and ours is the first generation to see these startling events converging – and at lightning speed.

Now you can get "When the Lion Roars: Understanding the Implications of Ancient Prophecies for Our Time" by pastor Carl Gallups

Meticulously documented with reliable sources and sound contextual biblical study, “When the Lion Roars: Understanding the Implications of Ancient Prophecies for Our Time” by pastor Carl Gallups equips you to understand the gravity of the days in which we are living.

In “When the Lion Roars: Understanding the Implications of Ancient Prophecies for Our Time” you’ll discover what the Bible really says about:

The unprecedented demonic outpouring of the Last Days.

The spirit of the days of Noah.

The connection of wanton technology growth with biblical prophecy fulfillment.

The spirit of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Apostasy in the Last Days’ Church.

Why Turkey is central to Last Days’ prophecy.

Why Israel is the centerpiece of end time prophecy.

The historical truth about Islam and ISIS.

The Shemitah effect.

The mystery of 666 – are we on the verge of the technological fulfillment?

How should Christians and the Church respond to these prophetic times.

And much more.

Beloved Hollywood icon Pat Boone said: “Carl Gallups is an author who has the well-recognized gift of making complex topics understandable and enjoyable to study. In ‘When the Lion Roars: Understanding the Implications of Ancient Prophecies for Our Time,’ he has done it once again! You will soon discover what so many seem to be missing these days. With every turn of the page you, will become increasingly convinced that we are living in the most profoundly prophetic days since Jesus Christ first walked the earth in the flesh. Captivating! Relevant! Essential!”

We are living in intense but exciting times. We are living in prophetically unprecedented times. Be on guard; prepare your spirit and your mind. Make certain you have a biblically balanced understanding of our generation. Be ready with wisdom and perspective. The closing chapters represent wise and biblical counsel from a long-time pastor’s heart. They are filled with discernment and instruction for prophecy-days living – and laden with hope and encouragement.

Joel Richardson, New York Times best-selling author of “Islamic Antichrist: The Shocking Truth about the Real Nature of the Beast,” praises Gallup’s new book, saying: “Carl Gallup’s prophetic detective work will stoke the fire of urgency and expectancy in even the coldest heart. Carl’s passion for biblical prophecy and the return of Jesus is contagious. He is indeed coming soon! Are you ready?”

Gallups is the senior pastor of Hickory Hammock Baptist Church, founder of the PNN News and Ministry Network and a member of the board of regents at the University of Mobile. Gallups is also an author, talk-radio host and a former decorated Florida law enforcement officer.

Order your copy "When the Lion Roars: Understanding the Implications of Ancient Prophecies for Our Time"