Islamopower: Meet the new Muslim PAC

A new organization called Jetpac Inc. is mobilizing to get more Muslims elected to public office in U.S. cities and states, but an investigation into the founder’s background reveals ties to the extremist Muslim Brotherhood, which has been hard at work trying to influence American politics since the 1990s.

The first Muslim elected to a national office was Rep. Keith Ellison, who was elected in 2006 to represent a heavily Democratic district in Minnesota. He was sworn into office with his hand on the Quran, and that singular act opened a world of possibilities for other politically minded Muslims.

But the victories since then have been few and far between, says Nadeem Mazen, and that’s why he has started Jetpac – or the Justice, Education, and Technology Policy Advocacy Center. Its sole purpose is to organize and train Muslims for elected offices at the local, state and national levels.

Mazen, Jetpac’s founder and president, became Massachusetts’ first Muslim elected to public office when he won a seat on the Boston City Council in 2013.

There have been many breakthroughs since Ellison’s election in 2006, not the least of which was Ellison’s own promotion to the No. 2 officer in charge of the Democratic National Committee behind chairman Tom Perez.

Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., was elected to Congress in 2008, the city of Hamtramck in 2016 became the first city to be governed by a Muslim-majority city council, and Minneapolis voters elected Ilhan Omar as the nation’s first female Muslim state legislator in November.

Ilhan, 34, came to America as a “refugee” from Somalia and was resettled in the growing enclave of Somalis in the Cedar Riverside area of Minneapolis. Not surprisingly, that Somali enclave has now amassed enough numbers to elect a Somali representative to the State House.

Civilization jihad proceeding according to plan?

This is exactly how the Muslim Brotherhood envisioned the takeover of America, through non-violent civilizational jihad, experts on the shadowy network tell WND.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the current health commissioner for the city of Detroit, announced in February he was running for governor of Michigan as a Democrat.

Like Ilhan, Ellison and Carson, Sayed has the full backing of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, a spinoff of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Numerous other major cities such as Minneapolis and Boston have elected Muslims to their city councils, which in turn leads to key appointments of Muslims to the police and fire departments.

But that’s not nearly enough progress, says Mazen, the Jetpac founder.

“Muslims are unbelievably underrepresented in elected office,” Mazen told the Boston Globe. “Having Muslims in elected office, the way I am, can change the narrative from being on the defensive [in the media] … to the work that we actually do around issues such as affordable housing.”

There are about 3.3 million Muslims in America, according to an estimate by Pew Research, which account for about 1.5 percent of the U.S. population. CAIR and others estimate the population could be as high as 5 to 7 million.

Watch Reuters TV report on the need for more Muslims in government:

But the narrative provided by Mazen is mostly propaganda meant for the untrained non-Muslim ear, dutifully passed on as “news” by politically correct media outlets, says Clare Lopez, vice president of research and analysis for the Center for Security Policy and author of “Star Spangled Shariah: The Rise of America’s First Muslim Brotherhood Party.”

Lopez noted Mazen was a founding member of the CAIR chapter in Massachusetts after serving as the president of the Muslim Student Association at MIT.

CAIR and the MSA are both off-shoots of the extremist Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned as a terrorist organization in at least half a dozen countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE.

While most Muslim politicians publicly support social justice, environmental justice, free and easy abortions, same-sex marriage and the full pallet of LGBTQ rights, that is merely a means to an end. The ultimate goal is Shariah law for Americans, Lopez said.

But who could ever get elected in America on a platform of Shariah law?

She says the Brotherhood will back candidates who wrap themselves in the liberal causes of the day and attach themselves to the Democratic Party, knowing that they have a ready-made political machine eager to push their candidates to the forefront of American politics.

“We know that the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood began planning at least a decade ago to seed the U.S. political system with young, up-and-coming, Shariah-adherent, Shariah-promoting stealth jihadist like Ilhan Omar in Minnesota – now it’s happening – they are shrewdly using our own system against us – via Star Spangled Shariah.”

Omar made headlines Thursday when she was one of only two lawmakers to vote against a bill in the Minnesota State House that would allow life insurance companies to deny death benefits to the families of dead terrorists.

Two years ago, on March 12, 2014, the Muslim Brotherhood launched its own political party, the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations. But that hasn’t changed its longtime modus operandi of working with and through friendly non-Muslim organizations and parties.

With the Democratic Party already in the bag, the Brotherhood scored another hit this past week when the U.S. Green Party instructed its activists to cooperate with and build political networks with CAIR and other Muslim groups at the grassroots level.

The Council of Muslim Organizations is an umbrella organization whose membership reads like a Who’s Who of leaders in Brotherhood front groups – with the goal of getting more Muslim representation in Washington and in state capitols, according to a report by Investor’s Business Daily, IBD.

“We are aiming to bring more participation from the Muslim community, Nihad Awad, executive director of CAIR’s national office, told IBD.

IBD concluded the Council of Muslim Organizations “also aims to elect Islamists in Washington, with the ultimate objective of ‘institutionalizing policies’ favorable to Islamists — that is, Shariah law.”

But the effort precedes 2014 and actually found its genesis in 2010, said Lopez.

“What’s key to understand is how these groups are spinning off of the first generation,” she said.

In January 2010, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gifted the Muslim Brotherhood with a key opportunity when she signed the Exercise of Discretionary Authority under Section 212(d)(3)(B)(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, according to a Center for Security Policy report.

That stroke of a pen by Clinton allowed Tariq Ramadan, the grandson of Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan al Banna, to enter the United States for the first time since the Department of Homeland Security revoked his visa in July 2004.

Less than four months later, on May 5, 2010, Project Mobilize, which included board members with ties to multiple Muslim Brotherhood front organizations, was founded by M. Yasser Tabara in Summit, Illinois.

At its website, Project Mobilize’s mission included:

To Develop the political capital existing within the Muslim American community;

To Organize the Muslim American community around issues determined relevant; and

To Advocate on behalf of the Muslim American community to elected officials and persons with political clout so that they act upon the concerns and desires of their Muslim American constituents.

The U.S. Holy Land Foundation terror-financing trial in 2008 identified networks of Muslim groups that were moving to elevate the next generations to positions of leadership. They hit pay dirt during the Obama administration, which embedded many of these sleepers into federal agencies, where they remain to this day.

“In other words, the Islamic movement is expanding aggressively in the U.S. even while taking steps to disguise their true affiliation with the jihadist Muslim Brotherhood,” Lopez said.

A trip to Saudi Arabia

Back in 2007, a Muslim prayer leader and professor at Georgetown University, Yahya Hendi, traveled to Saudi Arabia and spoke to fellow Muslim academics. He said Islam was already becoming part of the mainstream of American society in 2007 and predicted that by the end of 2015 approximately 30 cities would have Muslim mayors. He said there would be “three or four” Muslim members of Congress by 2015 (There were two).

The only potential roadblock to continued growth of Islam in America could be the presence of “Christian extremists,” Hendi told the Saudis, as reported by the Washington Times.

Perhaps it is because that prediction has failed to materialize that the Muslim Brotherhood has been doubling down since 2014 on its political organizing.

Ann Corcoran, author of the Refugee Resettlement Watch blog, notes that the key to getting Muslims into office rests with refugee placement into cities, which inevitably leads to enclaves that vote in blocs for Muslim candidates.

“I remember hearing about Hendi’s prediction in 2007 and it struck me as very odd. Imagine the outcry if an American Catholic bishop traveled to the Vatican and said we need to have 30 Catholic mayors in the U.S.?” she said. “Or what if a Jewish rabbi went to Israel and said we envision 30 Jewish mayors by 2025? The media would have a field day with that, calling it bigoted and divisive. But the Muslims say we need more Muslim mayors and the media cheers.

“If your goal is to improve government at the city, state or national level, what should it matter what the politician’s religion is?”