(YNetNews) The Israel Air Force reportedly attacked an Iranian arms depot near the Damascus International Airport early Thursday morning, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar television station.

According to the report, a series of explosions rocked eastern Damascus at around 3:20am at fuel tanks and warehouses near the airport.

Flames erupted from the military compound used by Iran to store and transfer weapons to pro-Iranian militias fighting alongside the Assad regime in Syria, primarily Hezbollah.