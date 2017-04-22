Israelis taunt hunger strikers by barbecuing outside prison

(Israel National News) The National Union party youth organization decided to celebrate the hunger strike of imprisoned Fatah terrorists with a barbecue in front of Ofer Prison, where among others the leaders of the terrorist protest are incarcerated.

The event will be held today (Thursday) at 12:00 to break the spirit of the terrorists and to call upon the Israeli government not to surrender to terrorist blackmail but rather to work energetically for the release of kidnapped soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

In practice, passersby will be able to enjoy finely grilled meats while salivating, hunger-striking murderers and attempted-murderers enjoy the wafting aromatic smoke of the barbecue and will have no choice but to inhale the enticing smells of the skilfully spiced meats roasting and spattering on the open fire.