Israel's high court allows stores to open on Sabbath

(GLOBES) — Israel’s High Court of Justice today ruled that supermarkets, entertainment centers, and pharmacies would be allowed to operate in Tel Aviv on the Sabbath (Friday sunset to Saturday sunset). The Court had to rule on the issue, after three years during which Ministers of the Interior Gideon Sa’ar, Silvan Shalom, and Aryeh Deri refrained from making a decision.

The Court’s judgment, written by Supreme Court Chief Justice Miriam Naor, stated that the amendment of the city bylaws initiated by the Tel Aviv municipality in 2014, which allowed the opening of certain businesses on the Sabbath, was a “balanced amendment that took into account various rights, the character of the city, and the status of the Sabbath day.”

“The municipality is the appropriate entity to decide on the right point of equilibrium, giving weight to all the relevant considerations, including the composition of the population in each place, the city’s way of life and character, and the circumstances preceding the amendment,” Naor wrote.