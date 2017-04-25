WND VIDEO

Ivanka booed at women's summit in Germany

After calling father 'tremendous champion of supporting families'

(THE HILL) Ivanka Trump faced a tough audience Tuesday after calling her father a “tremendous champion of supporting families” during a women’s panel in Germany.

The first daughter spoke about about her father’s attitude toward women, saying she has heard criticism from the media and noted her goal through her role in her father’s administration is “incremental positive change.”

