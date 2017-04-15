Jesus quotes posted on London double-decker buses

A new Christian outreach is catching the eye of millions.

The project called Quote Jesus has contracted for the billboards on the sides of London’s buses, including the iconic double-deckers, and simply features quotes from Jesus.

The verses include:

“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, though he dies.” John 11:25.

“Everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.” John 11:26

“Look, I am coming soon.” Rev. 22:12.

“I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6.

“The Evidence Bible” is now available and includes, besides the King James version, dozens of articles expanding answers to questions such as why is there suffering, explanations about what Muslims believe and scientific facts written millennia before man discovered them.

It’s the work of Revelation Television founder Howard Conder, who says the vision is “to influence the hearts, minds and perceptions of this generation, to offer them hope and faith for a better future.”

See his explanation:

“Authorities cannot ban such efforts because they’re just quotes,” he said. “It’s also nondenominational, so no one can argue their theological differences.”

He continued, “For it is between each individual and the Holy Spirit to help us come to terms with God’s Word.”

Dozens of the billboards with the sayings of Jesus already are in place already, and they will remain for the short term at least.

The city’s transit system serves 6.5 million travelers a day, and there are some 9 million who live in town. Another 17 million tourists visit annually, he said.

Conder explained the objective is to present “the words of the Bible, leaving people free to respond as they choose.”

