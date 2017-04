(BBC) A judge has been sacked for using a pseudonym to post abusive comments on a newspaper website about cases he was involved in.

Recorder Jason Dunn-Shaw, of Maidstone Chambers in Kent, is understood to have called one man a “donkey” and others “narrow-minded and bigoted”.

He also accused others of commenting “without thinking things through”.

Mr Dunn-Shaw told KentOnline – the site where the comments were posted – he was “dismayed” he had been sacked.