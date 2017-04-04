Judgment Day for pastor for sex with teen girls

(ARKANSAS ONLINE) — HOT SPRINGS — A former youth pastor accused of raping two teenage girls in 2014 was convicted Thursday in Garland County Circuit Court.

Andrew Lee Jackson, 31, who lists a White Hall address, was found guilty of two felony counts of rape, with the eight-man, four-woman jury recommending a sentence of 40 years on each count. The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before finding Jackson guilty.

Jackson, who was taken into custody after the verdict and is being held without bond, is scheduled to be sentenced April 11. Judge Marcia Hearnsberger will decide at the sentencing hearing whether to run the sentences concurrently or consecutively.