Justice arrests drug dealers deported 4 times

(DAILY CALLER) The Department of Justice announced Thursday the arrest of three previously deported Dominicans for allegedly running a massive drug operation.

In total 15 individuals were arrested in three states. The alleged drug operation was ran out of Rhode Island and distributed massive amounts of drugs imported from Mexico around the New England area.

“The President has made the dismantlement and destruction of drug cartels a top priority, and cases like these are integral in that effort,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. “When law enforcement – federal, state and local – work together like these partners in Rhode Island, we will be one step closer to fulfilling this goal and protecting our communities.”