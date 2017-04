(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) A Detroit doctor will become the first person charged under a federal law that criminalizes female genital mutilation.

According to the Justice Department, Jumana Nagarwala of Northville, Mich., has been arrested and charged with performing the procedure on girls aged 6 to 8 out of her office in Livonia, Mich.

A federal law criminalizes female genital mutilation as a federal felony, and the Justice Department says this is the first case brought under the statute.