Killer tornado ravages Texas

(CBS) CANTON, Texas – A tornado struck the east side of the Van Zandt County town of Canton Saturday evening. Officials confirmed Sunday a total of four people had died. None of the victims had been formally identified as of Saturday night. Officials revised the death toll down from initial reports last night of five dead.

Chopper 11 was over Van Zandt County early Sunday morning as daylight revealed the extent of the damage. From the air, many damaged homes and business could be seen.

The East Texas Medical Center (ETMC) in Athens received dozens of patients. The ETMC in Cedar Creek Lake received at least eight patients. One patient was listed as critical in Athens while the rest at these facilities were said to have non-life threatening injuries.