Kim Jong Un's party paradise revealed

(Fox News) These aerial pictures show Kim Jong Un’s party island – dubbed ‘North Korea’s Ibiza’ – where the nuke-loving dictator entertains his cronies and plots world domination just like a James Bond villain.

The sprawling resort comprises of luxury villas dotted around Kim’s giant private palace on a wooded estate on the east coast of the hermit nation.

As millions of North Koreans starve, the despot’s guests – members of the nation’s political elite – dine on the finest imported food like lobsters, scallops and French cheeses and wash it down with bottles of champagne, fine wines, whisky and brandy.