King Jesus is the best!

Re: “My little miracle revisited”

Hello Joseph. This is Kerry in Fort Wayne, Indiana. I just read your testimony about how the Lord healed your feet and was extremely blessed and encouraged.

Isn’t our King the best?!

Joseph, your testimony boosted my faith at a time that I needed it. Thank you for sharing it.

I am currently trusting the Lord to restore hearing to my ears and to take away the tinnitus I struggle with.

Yesterday morning, I was reading in Luke how Jesus healed many, and I started weeping as I was touched by the kindness and power of King Jesus.

I thought for sure my healing was going to happen at that moment, but it did not. But that’s OK. I know my Great Savior is faithful and true. I also know there is absolutely nothing too hard for Him.

May the Lord abundantly bless and prosper you, Joseph! I appreciate you and your ministry.

He is coming soon, and we will finally get to see Him!

Blessings in Jesus!

Kerry