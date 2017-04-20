Learn signs of the times while cruising to Alaska

It’s the most prophetic time in history since the first coming of Jesus Christ.

Israel has returned to the world. The geopolitics of the Holy Land are heating up. And there are even signs in the heavens foretelling great events to come.

Among the most extraordinary will be a full solar eclipse which will traverse the entire continental United States on August 21, 2017. Mark Biltz, author of “God’s Day Timer” and “Blood Moons: Decoding the Imminent Heavenly Signs,” calls it a “sign from God.”

“Could God be giving us a warning that we need to repent or judgment will be coming to the United States?” he asked. “The timing couldn’t be clearer!”

But what are Christians to think about these celestial signs, these astronomical events which biblical teachers like Biltz argue are the very purpose of the sun and the moon? Luckily, there is an incredible opportunity for believers to understand and learn about the signs of the times – in the most extraordinary environment possible.

The WND 2017 Alaska Cruise is taking place just weeks after this solar eclipse, embarking from Seattle on September 8, 2017. It will feature extraordinary scenery and incredible adventures. But it isn't just a pleasurable vacation. It will be a life-changing pilgrimage at sea, featuring in-depth biblical instruction. And it will boast an educational program featuring in-depth teachings from Pastor Mark Biltz and WND founders Joseph and Elizabeth Farah.

Biltz argues the signs in the heavens and the developments in the Middle East are indications God is preparing to reinsert Himself into human history as prophecy is fulfilled as never before. He believes Christians should lead a movement for national repentance. At the same time, he claims it is more important than ever for Christians to learn about the Jewish roots of their own faith and how to incorporate the biblical feasts and biblical calendar into their worship.

Nobody teaches about the feasts quite like Mark Biltz, and Christians eager to learn the patterns behind how God intervenes in history have a remarkable opportunity to learn these truths from him firsthand on the 2017 WND Cruise.



The awe-inspiring sights of Alaska will be enhanced by an educational program on the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith which promises to utterly transform how believers view their relationship with God and interpret the Bible.

Rediscovering the ancient Jewish traditions and how they relate to Christianity is a passion of all three of the speakers.

Joseph Farah’s most recent book is “The Restitution Of All Things,” a revolutionary look at what the Bible is all about. Farah discovers the “Great Hope” all the prophets spoke of is God’s Kingdom on Earth. The book is also a challenge to Christians to examine some of the most widely held assumptions about what God expects of them, including how they should approach the Jewish state of Israel and whether biblical law still applies.

The Farahs cofounded WND.com, the first independent online news source, now entering its 20th year as one of the most widely trafficked websites on the planet and the biggest Christian website in the world.

Joseph Farah is the author and co-author of more than a dozen books including a collaboration with Rush Limbaugh on his classic, “See, I Told You So,” the bestselling non-fiction book of 1993 and 1994. He is also the founder of WND Books and WND Films. Among the new media pioneers, Farah uniquely has 20 years of experience in the so-called “mainstream media,” much of that time spent running daily newspapers in major markets before launching the first and oldest independent online news service about the same time the Drudge Report was founded in 1997.

Elizabeth Farah is a marketing and operations guru and the co-founder of WND.com whose avocation is the study of the Scriptures, especially as to how they pertain to the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith.

And the timing could not be more important. With war raging in Syria, the Jewish state of Israel under threat, a mass Muslim migration to what was once called Christendom, and spiritual warfare raging across the United States, the times are dire. The 2017 WND Cruise will give believers the tools they need to renew their faith and understand what is happening during these critical times, a period which an ever increasing number of believers think precede the last days themselves.

While the 2017 WND Cruise will be educational, it also will be entertaining. It will be a spiritual adventure and an experience which will provide memories for a lifetime.

The Bible tells believers to understand the signs of the times. These is the most extraordinary time to be alive in centuries. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity for understanding and insight of what is happening as God inserts Himself into history. Don’t miss the 2017 WND Cruise, a pilgrimage at sea.



