Lerner ‘fears death threats’ over IRS tea-party targeting

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Former IRS senior executive Lois G. Lerner told a federal court this week that she faces the possibility of death threats if her role in the tax agency’s tea party targeting becomes public, and asked a judge to forever seal her upcoming deposition in a class action lawsuit brought by hundreds of groups that were targeted.

Mr. Lerner and Holly Paz, another figure from the IRS’s tea party targeting, told the judge they’ve already faced “harassment and death threats” before, when the press was intently covering the tea party scandal.

“Mss. Lerner and Paz have demonstrated that the public dissemination of their deposition testimony would expose them and their families to harassment and a credible risk of violence and physical harm,” they said in documents submitted by their lawyer to Judge Michael R. Barrett.