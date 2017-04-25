Liberal protest mob storms Heritage Foundation

(WASHINGTONEXAMINER) — Barack Obama broke his silence yesterday to speak about the importance of civic engagement. The former president talked about things like “listening to understand” and working “to create trust.” Altogether it was a good primer on the importance of polite political activism.

The mob that just muscled their way into the lobby of the Heritage Foundation must have missed Obama’s lecture. When those partisans pushed past security onto private property, they signaled that the liberal resistance has given up on unity. Quite simply, division is the new goal.

More than a tantrum, this is a significant shift in the direction of the reiterating protests that have continued non-stop since Trump took office. If the Women’s and Science Marches were about uniting around gender equality and empiricism, the Heritage stunt was about terrifying unsuspecting four-eyed, pencil-pushing conservative policy experts.