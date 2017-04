(BREITBART) — Actress Lindsay Lohan hit the beach in Thailand last week in a “burkini” swimsuit, as she vacationed in the Southeast Asian country to take a break from her refugee advocacy and studies of Islamic scripture.

According to the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old Mean Girls star donned the hybrid burka-bikini swimsuit for a paddleboarding session in Phuket, where she spent two weeks on vacation.