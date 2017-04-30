At 100-day rally, Trump says he brought about 'profound change'

(Associated Press) President Donald Trump on Saturday marked his 100th day in office by saying he had brought “profound change” to Washington and reaffirming that “my only allegiance” is to those he governs.

On a threshold that Trump has both derided and tried to define, the president also said he is putting Americans first even as he learns on the job.

“My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens,” Trump said in his weekly radio address.

It was a preview of a day on which Trump traveled to Pennsylvania to emphasize such priorities as American manufacturing, better trade deals for the U.S. and his underdog victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in November. He also promoted a still-to-be defined tax cut plan and the nation’s strong economy, on which many of his political fortunes rest.