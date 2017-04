(BBC) — The third time was indeed the charm for a Canadian couple who won C$8.2m (£4.9m, $6.1m) in the lottery.

Barbara and Douglas Fink had won the lottery twice before, once in 1989 and once in 2010.

But February’s Western Canada Lottery jackpot was by far the largest, according to a press release from the provincial lottery.

The couple from Edmonton, Alberta, say they will use the money to provide for their children.

“Family comes first,” Mrs. Fink told the provincial lottery organizers. “We want to make sure that our daughters and our grandkids are looked after.”