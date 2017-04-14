Major U.S. university publishes 'Communism for Kids'

“Once upon a time, people yearned to be free of the misery of capitalism. How could their dreams come true?”

That’s how the promotion for a new book for kids about the wonders of communism starts out.

The book, “Communism for Kids,” has been published by a major U.S. university publisher, MIT Press, and is now available in paperback or Kindle on Amazon.

The book, penned by German author Bini Adamczak and translated by Jacob Blumenfeld and Sophie Lewis, teaches children the tenets of Karl Marx through a series of fairy tales.

Adamczak reportedly specializes in political theory and “queer politics.”

His thesis is that communism is “not that hard” but has not been implemented in the right way.

“This little book proposes a different kind of communism, one that is true to its ideals and free from authoritarianism,” according to the jacket description.

The book uses cartoon drawings of “lovable little revolutionaries” to help convince kids of the “evils” of capitalism.

“Offering relief for many who have been numbed by Marxist exegesis and given headaches by the earnest pompousness of socialist politics, it presents political theory in the simple terms of a children’s story, accompanied by illustrations of lovable little revolutionaries experiencing their political awakening,” MIT Press states.

“It all unfolds like a story, with jealous princesses, fancy swords, displaced peasants, mean bosses, and tired workers – not to mention a Ouija board, a talking chair, and a big pot called ‘the state,'” the jacket description continues.

“Before they know it, readers are learning about the economic history of feudalism, class struggles in capitalism, different ideas of communism, and more,” MIT Press states.

The Washington Free Beacon notes that the book lays out various approaches to communism, all of which fail. However, “Communism for Kids” ends with the message that class warfare could still lead to a “better world.”

“Finally, competition between two factories leads to a crisis that the workers attempt to solve in six different ways (most of them borrowed from historic models of communist or socialist change),” the description states. “Each attempt fails, since true communism is not so easy after all. But it’s also not that hard.”

“At last, the people take everything into their own hands and decide for themselves how to continue,” MIT Press concludes. “Happy ending? Only the future will tell. With an epilogue that goes deeper into the theoretical issues behind the story, this book is perfect for all ages and all who desire a better world.”

The book sells for $12.95.

With 58 customer reviews on Amazon, the book has an overall rating of two stars, with five being the highest and one the lowest.

Amazingly, the book ranks among Amazon’s top-five bestsellers in the categories of “government,” No. 5, and “communism and socialism,” No. 2.

Some reviewers have noted the book is poorly written, but others say it “makes Marxism cool again!”

According to Salon.com, the book has received rave reviews from Rachel Kushner, a novelist who uses revolutionary themes and “scares male critics.”

Kushner says the book is especially needed now, since Donald Trump won the presidency.

“Communism for Kids, by Bini Adamczak, is in fact for everyone, an inspired and necessary book especially now, a moment when people feel that we are on the verge of the destruction of the world, and without any new world to hope for, or believe in,” Kushner says. “Have two hundred years of capitalism brought us freedom? Or just more inequality than has ever been experienced by humans on earth?”

“Global capitalism is not human destiny, it merely is,” Kushner adds. “To think beyond it, with the help of Adamczak’s primer, is to take a first step toward freedom, at least the freedom to imagine other worlds.”

Fredric R. Jameson, a professor of romance studies at Duke University who has “done more than any contemporary intellectual to rethink and renew the tradition of Marxist cultural theory,” also praised the book as great for kids.

“This delightful little book may be helpful in showing youngsters there are other forms of life and living than the one we currently ‘enjoy’; and even some adults might learn from it as well,” Jameson says. “At a time when our younger generations are not only dissatisfied but active enough to have some new thoughts of their own and to look around seriously for alternatives, political pedagogy has a real function and might well, as here, be reinvented in new ways.”

Chapter titles for the 101-page book are as follows: “What is communism?” “What is capitalism?” “How did capitalism arise?” “What is work?” “What is the market?” “What is crisis?” and “What is to be done?”