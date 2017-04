(Toledo Blade) A North Toledo man pleaded not guilty today in Toledo Municipal Court to chasing a family member with a hatchet.

Noel E. Dawson Jr., 63, of the 400 block of Elder Drive, is charged with domestic violence, assault, both first-degree misdemeanors; criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor; and failure to disclose personal information, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Toledo Municipal Court Judge Robert Christiansen set bond at $50,000 Tuesday with no option to post 10 percent. The case was continued to today.