Man busted for shooting at fiance's attackers

(HOUSTON CHRONICLE) SPRING – A Spring homeowner who allegedly shot at two men attacking his fiance in their front yard is facing felony charges for the shooting.

Jeremiah Morin, 34, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony deadly conduct for allegedly firing “indiscriminately” at the two men who were accosting his fiance in the 30000 block of Wisteria Trace Drive. The two men who attacked Morin’s fiance are still on the loose, law enforcement said.

Morin’s fiance got home around 11:45 a.m. Friday with two of her children. She took her first child inside and was on her way back out to get her second child when two men came from around the side of her home and attacked her, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Capt. Bryan Carlisle.